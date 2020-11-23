Vijay Raghavendra to play a corporate CEO in his next

Actor Vijay Raghavendra, who wrapped up shooting for this 50th film, SeetharamBinay, is gearing up for his next film. The actor, who is currently dubbing for his portions for SeetharamBinoy, will be playing the role of a corporate CEO in his next, titled Savithri. Talking about the film and his role, Vijay says, “I play a corporate CEO in the film, and Urvashi Rai plays my wife. The film is about family values. It shows how I, on my path to being a successful person, deal with my family. I begin shooting for the film from November 24 in a continuous 25-30 day schedule.”

Besides that, the actor is also thrilled about sharing screen space with Tara after almost 18 years. “Tara madam plays the title role and it feels nice to share the screen with her after so many years. We worked together last in Ninagagi. This is only our second film together, so I’m looking forward to the film. She has a very pivotal role in the film,” says the actor. As for now working non-stop after a long break, Vijay says, “I’m happy about that. We’ve had a long break, so I don’t mind working continuously. In fact, I’m hoping for a working Christmas as well.”