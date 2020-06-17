Vijay, Dhananjaya did not treat me like a newcomer: Sanjana Anand

Sanjana Anand’s career graph is quite astounding, considering that the former software professional-turned-actress has only two releases to her credit – Chemistry of Kariappa and Male Billu – but is sitting tight with six other projects, including the big-ticket Duniya Vijay directorial, Salaga. In a quick chat with us, she tells us about sharing screen space with Duniya Vijay, picking roles and more…

The lockdown, says Sanjana, was hard on her, considering that she had a few releases lined up and several under-production projects as well. “The year was good for me, until the lockdown, as I was working on different sets, with varied casts and crews, which was a great learning experience for me. Then shoots got cancelled, which was very disappointing, but I am glad that we might be able to resume soon,” she says.

While on the topic of films, her Salaga was supposed to be the big Ugadi release, which didn’t happen because of the pandemic. “Not only Salaga, there were films like Kushka and Shokiwala too that were ready for audiences. I was looking forward to their releases, because each of them is very different. Hopefully, audiences will welcome them when normalcy returns,” she says.

But how was it working with Vijay, considering that Salaga is also his directorial debut? “It was amazing to work with him. I had a fan girl moment on the set as I got the opportunity to work with Vijay and Dhananjaya. They never treated me like a newcomer and were friendly on the set,” says Sanjana.