ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Vijay Deverakonda to test multistarrer with Mahesh Babu

IBC Office May 30, 2020
0 51 Less than a minute

Sekhar Kammula is coming up with a romantic movie Love Story in which Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles.  The director Sekhar Kammula finished the script for his immediate film after Love Story.   Earlier it was heard that Sekhar Kammula is in talks with a star hero but now the reports are coming that Superstar Mahesh Babu and the young and happening actor Vijay Devarakonda are in talks for a multistarrer.

Earlier when Sekhar Kammula pitched the script Fidaa to  Superstar Mahesh Babu, he did not take it up. This time, Sekhar  Kammula wants to impress Mahesh Babu with his script. If everything will go accordingly, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda will work together for a multistarrer, under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. Asian Films that currently producing Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starerr Love Story will produce the next film of Sekhar Kammula too. More details regarding this multistarerr will come out soon.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is getting ready to start the work for his next under the direction of Parasuram, which will be launched on Superstar Krishna’ birthday whereas Arjun Reddy star is working with Puri Jagannadh for Fighter, in which Ananya Pandey is playing the female lead.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

May 30, 2020
53

Sindh HC suspends proceedings of plea seeking ‘transparent probe’

May 30, 2020
76

India would help frustrate China’s ‘hegemonic ambitions’: US Senator

May 30, 2020
102

US, UK raise HK issue in UNSC, China replies with George Floyd casev

May 30, 2020
69

Pregnancy at younger age lowers breast cancer risk by 30 pc

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker