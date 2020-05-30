Vijay Deverakonda to test multistarrer with Mahesh Babu

Sekhar Kammula is coming up with a romantic movie Love Story in which Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles. The director Sekhar Kammula finished the script for his immediate film after Love Story. Earlier it was heard that Sekhar Kammula is in talks with a star hero but now the reports are coming that Superstar Mahesh Babu and the young and happening actor Vijay Devarakonda are in talks for a multistarrer.

Earlier when Sekhar Kammula pitched the script Fidaa to Superstar Mahesh Babu, he did not take it up. This time, Sekhar Kammula wants to impress Mahesh Babu with his script. If everything will go accordingly, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda will work together for a multistarrer, under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. Asian Films that currently producing Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starerr Love Story will produce the next film of Sekhar Kammula too. More details regarding this multistarerr will come out soon.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is getting ready to start the work for his next under the direction of Parasuram, which will be launched on Superstar Krishna’ birthday whereas Arjun Reddy star is working with Puri Jagannadh for Fighter, in which Ananya Pandey is playing the female lead.