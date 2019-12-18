Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate with Majili director Shiva Nirvana

Vijay Deverakonda has become a hot property not only in Tollywood but across the country. The actor, who will be next seen in World Famous Lover, has signed one more film, which will be 12th project. The 30-year-old is collaborating with Majili and Ninu Kori director Shiva Nirvana for his next, which will be produced by Dil Raju. While we are quite excited with this association as it would be interesting to see that what this duo has in the store for us.

Talking about his upcoming film World Famous Lover, which is an anthology love story, also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna and Isabelle Leite in pivotal roles. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film will have Vijay Deverakonda in four different avatars and has multiple story-lines.

The teaser of the film will be out on January 3rd, while the film is set to hit the screens on February 14, 2020 during the Valentine’s Day weekend. During the IFFI Goa, the Geetha Govindam star confirmed his Bollywood debut and said, “You will get love with drama and action. No thriller as it will become a khichdi. I’ll make it soon.” Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The Hindi remake rights of the film has been bagged by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and we are quite excited to know, who will step in the shoes of the Nota actor for this role.