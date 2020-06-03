Vihan to again collab with director Satya Shaurya

Kaal Kg Preethi director Satya Shaurya Sagar and and hero Vihan are coming together for the second time.

This is going to be a humour-based love story, to be produced by director’s friend, Krishna.

The yet-to-be-titled film is likely to go on floors once Vihan completes his commitments with two projects— Legacy, directed by Subhash Chandra, which is in the last leg of shooting and Swaroop’s directorial debut, Let’s Break Up.

The film, made under Jayanna Films, stars Spandana as the female lead. Confirming the news, the Panchatantra actor says, “It is an amazing script, which Satya has come up with during the lockdown period. I am looking forward to being part of the project.

“This is going to a commercial entertainer, which is likely to go on floors in October.” Satya is currently working on the script in his hometown.

“I have analysed the mistakes I made in my directorial debut, Kaal Kg Preethi, and am trying to set right those mistakes in my second outing.

“I have worked on the commercial aspects, and am working towards an impactful climax,” says Satya, adding, “I will decide the technical crew and the rest of the cast after I am done with the complete storyboard, screenplay, and dialogues.”