Vigil protest at Maurya Circle against JNU attack

At around midnight on Wednesday, Bengaluru’s Maurya Circle came alive. It was witness to a steadily swelling crowd that showed no signs of abating. For those in the crowd, rest had taken a backseat and the violence and injustice meted out against students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) this past weekend was not something they could sleep on.

Hundreds of protesters turned up and occupied Maurya Circle in Bengaluru in a 24-hour-long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the violence that broke out at JNU on Sunday which left students and faculty members injured.

The protesters gathered at 6 pm on Tuesday. 30-year-old Sneha was among the first few who turned up at Maurya Circle at the start of the protest. She is an IT professional working in the city and she was attending her first protest. “I decided to come here to protest after what happened at JNU on Sunday, which was a tipping point for me. The police are expected to protect citizens and students,” said Sneha.

This is the first overnight protest held in Bengaluru along the lines of protests held at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi and Gateway of India in Mumbai. This comes more than three weeks after the first protest was held in the city in the aftermath of police action in Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University on December 14.

As the hours went by, more protesters trickled in carrying food, water and other supplies for protesters who were on the streets through the night. The slogans, speeches, and singing also continued to reverberate all night. Most slogans were critical of the ruling BJP government, police officials and the lack of safety in universities in the country.

Protesters have repeatedly stated that the CAA is unconstitutional and have been steadfast in their opposition against the Act, particularly in connection with NRC. Even though the number of protesters at the venue reduced around 3 am, the protest continued all night until the morning when another wave of protesters reached the venue to take over from those who had stayed all night.

Shivajinagar’s Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad also took part in the protest but he did not address the crowd of protesters. The protest continued into Wednesday morning, and around 7 am, the Preamble of the Constitution was read out.