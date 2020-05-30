Vidyarthi Bhavan installs fiber glass partition

While the hotels and restaurants across the state are expecting to receive permission to restart their eateries from June 1, South Bengaluru’s favorite masala dosa joint, the famous Vidyarthi Bhavan has set up a fiberglass partition on the table to ensure that the customers don’t come into physical contact with each other when the hotel is back in business.

Vidyarthi Bhavan situated at the quaint marketplace of Gandhi Bazaar has installed fibre clear glass partition to practice social distancing and ensure that every customer who visits their hotel is safe and doesn’t come into physical contact with each other.

The hotel also experimented with a fibre board partition formula, and reduced seating capacity, as it awaits SOPs from the Health Department to allow dine-in facility on their premises.

Vidyarthi Bhavan was started in 1943 by Venkataramana Ural from Saligrama of Udupi, to serve authentic Kannada fare, especially dosas.

On weekends before the corona outbreak, Vidyarthi Bhavan, a heritage spot in Gandhi Bazaar, had 3,000 walk-ins in a day, that include writers, artists, film stars, and corporate professionals.

The narrow space in Vidyarthi Bhavan belies the social status it enjoys amongst Bengalurians.

Vidyarthi Bhavan is no stranger to literary giants who made it their ‘creative meeting place’. Writers such as BR Lakshmana Rao and P Lankesh, poet MN Vyasa Rao, Field Marshal Cariappa, educator H Narasimhaiah and actors Vishnuvardhan, Ananth Nag, and Shankar Nag were among the regulars.