‘Vidhyagama’ launched by Department of Public Instruction

Kolar: With no sign of re opening of educational institutions, the department of Public Instructions has launched the ambitious “Vidhyagama” program teachers are required to take up the responsibility of enabling the students to continue with their studies through other modes in the absence of physical school. One such mode of keeping the student busy in studies is the Vatara Schools(community schooling) under which a place in a village would be selected for conducting group wise classes for all school going students irrespective of their classes. Teachers are required to take care of students and motivators drawn from village folk would keep track of the activity of students.

Arabikotthanur situated at a distance of 15 Kms from Kolar off Bangalore Chennai National Highway situated has a Government high school where the student strength is 134. The teachers of the school have already flung into action and have been conducting classes for these students forming various groups.

According to CL Srinivasalu, Asst. Master of the school there are 102 students in 9th and 10th standard and all of them have been attending classes conducted by the Manipal Foundation, Udupi. He said the Manipal Foundation has been conducting online classes for the past four years for the students, however owing the lock down the classes were discontinued, now they have re-started the classes and everyday two hours classes are being conducted in core subjects of Science, Mathematics and English. The students who do not have a smartphone have been asked to watch Chandana TV program and teachers have been following up, said Srinivasalu. For 8th standard students the Vatara classes have already started and teachers have roped in students of niehgbouring schools also for the classes thus trying to create an ambience of education in five villages around their school he said. Besides they are following up the activities of 9th and 10th standard students who are being taught by Manipali Foundation. The school teachers are also making video clips of various topics pertaining to lessons and are forwarding them to students, said Srinivasalu. He further said six students of 10th standard are finding it difficult to catch up with students as they don’t have a smartphone for watching the video clips.