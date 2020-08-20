Victims of 2019 flood protest delay in disbursal of compensation

Belagavi

Flood-victims of Birade village sat on a dharna demanding compensation for loss caused by floods in 2019.

Ever after a year of tragedy, monetary assistance to many victims has remained elusive. Hence 30 members from 16 families protested in front of the office of the tahsildar at Raibag taluk from Tuesday night to Wednesday evening. They withdrew their protest after the tahsildar promised payment within 10 days.

A flood victim Siddavva Hagale from Birade village told TOI that many families lost homes and livestock during the floods last year caused by heavy rain. The government had promised financial assistance to build houses. However, even after a year not a single penny has been released. “We are still living in tin sheds. About 16 houses in the village were completely washed away, even as standing crops were destroyed. We are fed up with the false promises made by the authorities,” she said.

The protesters threatened to commit suicide in front of the office. Tahsildar NB Gejji convinced then to take back the protest. Gejji promised payment in 10 days and houses under the housing scheme said Ningappa, another protester. The protesters said if the payment was not credited in ten days then they would gherao taluk office.

Flood victims sitting on dharna in front of office of Tahsildar at Raibag taluk in Belagavi