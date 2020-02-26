Vicky Kaushal shares BTS picture from ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’

Vicky Kaushal’s first horror film, ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ might have failed to impress the audience but the actor’s performance was appreciated highly. The actor, who enjoys a huge fan following across the nation and on social media, shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the movie and it is sure to get you all spooked! In the picture, Vicky can be seen sitting on a couch with people dressed as ghosts standing behind him. Vicky captioned throwback picture as, ‘Hum saath saath hain…’

This was the first time that the actor tried his hands in the horror genre. The movie also starred Bhumi Pednekar in a key role.

‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. it also locked horns with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘ at the box-office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Udham Singh biopic and film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.