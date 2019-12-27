VHP to discuss Ram Mandir, CAA at three-day meet

Bengaluru

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is holding ‘Prabandh Samiti’ as well as ‘Pranyasi Mandal Baithak’ in Mangaluru from December 27 to 29. Over 300 karyakartas from all over India will participate in the meeting, said VHP international secretary Milind Perande.

Addressing a press meet at Sanghaniketan in Mangaluru on Thursday, Perande said that VHP central president retired justice V S Kokaje, working president Alok Kumar and many other important dignitaries will be attending the meeting. The issues that will be discussed and decided will be the organisational expansion of VHP. At present, VHP has working units at 60,000 places all over the country. A review will be held on the recently conducted ‘Hitchintak Abhiyan’ to ascertain the number of people that have connected through the Abhiyan, he said. Perande said that many other issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be discussed. “This is a good Act that central government has implemented and is giving justice to millions of Hindus with whom historical wrong was done at the time of partition. Being a Hindu organisation, Vishva Hindu Parishad will do everything in its power, to ensure these Hindus receive citizenship. Secondly, lot of wrong and false misinformation has been spread about CAA. Vishva Hindu Parishad will be taking up Jagran programmes (awareness) so that we can tell public at large what are the good things about CAA. There is no discrimination in CAA because it deals with the minorities that have been tortured in the three Islamic countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Muslims are not minorities in Islamic country. There is no discrimination against them. This act does not deal with Indian Muslims at all. It deals with only the minority refugees, Jain, Buddhists, Sikh and Christians who have come to India seeking shelter because of the religious persecution they faced in Pakistan Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” he said.

The second topic that we will be discussed is the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi agitation has been associated with us since 1984 and now it has reached a successful conclusion in the Supreme Court where a historical truth has been established in the highest court of this land. So it is the Hindu expectation that according to the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Central government will form a system/board or trust that will take into consideration the Hindu feelings. It should be an independent system. The temple should not be built by the government, but by the society. Thirdly, it should be built according to the model that was popularized during the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi agitation and it should be built with the sculpted stones that are available in Ayodhya. We believe that the central government will definitely think about all these factors while preparing this system,” Perande said.

He also stressed that issues related to women safety will be discussed. Highlighting ‘lack of Hindu Sanskar (values)’ is the main reason women are facing harassment and insult, VHP will take up the task to ‘improve Hindu Sanskar’ and ‘re-establish Hindu values’ so that women are respected, he pointed out.

‘Religious conversions by Christian Missionary’ and ‘Gau Hatya’ (cattle trafficking) are two challenges the Hindu society is facing, Perande pointed out.

“We will be framing an action-plan to stop religious conversions all over the country, because they are anti-constitutional. Secondly, we are saving lacs of cows from the slaughterhouses as well as from the hands of butchers. Every day, thousands of cows are being killed illegally by breaking many laws. Hence, this issue will be discussed in the baithak to come with a plan on safeguarding cows,” he said.

“Vishva Hindu Parishad runs over 1,00,000 service projects in the field of education, medicine, health, women empowerment and skill development. We will be deliberating on how we can increase the number of service projects all over the country. Today, we are the biggest organisation for the Hindus in the country. We are working for its empowerment,” Perande concluded.