Veterinary doctors reconstruct jaw of Indian cobra

IBC News Bureau December 11, 2020
In a heartwarming incident, the veterinary doctors have reconstructed the jaw of an Indian cobra who was accidentally crushed by a JCB earth mover at an under-construction site in Sarjapur Road in Karnataka capital Bengaluru.

The reptile has now been shifted to Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Bannergatta Biological Park. The cobra is currently under observation and said to be recovering well.

The cobra was injured when the workers were digging the earth using a JCB. After the injury, the workers rescued the reptile and informed wildlife rescuers, according to a report.

“The population of rats in the area attracts many snakes. The JCB must have been digging near a rat hole when it unintentionally injured the snake. Thankfully, no one harmed the snake,” the report quoted Karthik, a wildlife rescuer as saying.

After being informed, Karthik immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the reptile. The snake’s lower jaw was disfigured as the JCB tooth ploughed into its jaw.

The reptile was immediately rushed to wildlife rescue centre at Bannerghatta Park where it was operated upon by veterinarian Dr Anand.

“We have stitched back the snake’s jaw and the snake will be in observation for some days till we feel he can hunt on his own and will be released it into the wildlife,” the report quoted Dr Anand as saying.

