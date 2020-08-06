Veteran CPI (M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty passes away

Kolkata

Veteran CPI (M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, died at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, his party said.

He was 76.

Chakraborty, an ardent trade unionist and a former Rajya Sabha member, was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30.

“He was not doing well and was on ventilation. He passed away this afternoon,” a senior party leader said.

Chakraborty had pneumonia and suffered two major heart attacks.

Though he survived the first one, he succumbed after the second attack, a spokesperson of the hospital said in a press conference.

He is survived by daughter Ushasi Chakraborty, an actor.

Chakraborty, the three-time transport minister of West Bengal from 1982 to 1996 in the Jyoti Basu government, was a member of the CPI(M)’s central committee.

He was a Rajya Sabha MP from 2008 to 2014, and an MLA from 1981 to 1996.

Chakraborty was one of the longest serving presidents of the CITU’s West Bengal unit, from 2003 to 2017.