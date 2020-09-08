Veteran actor Siddaraju Kalyankar passes away at 60

Veteran Kannada actor Siddaraju Kalyankar passed away on Monday (September 7). He was 60. The actor, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, reportedly suffered from a cardiac arrest around 11:30 PM and breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru

Siddaraj was a versatile actor, a true gentleman: TN Seetharam

Director T N Seetharam expressed his grief, “We are going through the worst times. This news of Siddaraj passing away too soon, has brought much grief. Siddaraj was seen in the role of a grandfather in the serial Muktha. Bhargavi Narayan had played the role of his wife on screen. Viewers enjoyed watching the elder couple perform on the small screen. He was a very rare and versatile actor and a true gentleman. We had plans of offering him a pivotal role in our next serial which is being produced by our own production house. Sadly, he has left us.”

Siddaraj has been part of almost all my serials: B Suresha

Director B Suresha informs, “I just spoke to him yesterday over the phone. Siddaraj Kalyankar even went back to work after celebrating his birthday. He was part of a shoot schedule. It is shocking to know that he is no more. He started his television journey with my directorial serial Hosa Hejje, way back in 1991. I had watched him perform on stage in the play Athensina Arthavantha, which had led me to approach him for roles in the TV show. Since then, he has been part of almost all my serials.”

Siddharaj, who was born in Haveri, has acted in movies like Kallabettada Darodekoraru, Sakkare, and Akka Thangi, among others. During the initial stages of his career, he received training at Neenasam theatre institute.