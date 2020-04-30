Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67, celebrities condoles his death

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has died at 67 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. The 67-year-old actor was admitted in H N Reliance hospital, where he breathed his last today morning. His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news. “He is no more. He has passed away,” Randhir told PTI.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter. “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! tweeted Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)

His death comes a day after after his “D-Day” co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer. Three months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the family said in a statement.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar condoled the death of the veteran actor. “Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend (sic),” tweeted Rajinikanth, Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”.

He was part of hit films such as Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar , Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Chandni, Heena, Karz, Bol Radha Bol, Saagar and others.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note on the actor and all his fans will surely get teary-eyed. Sharing a classic photo of the actor from his early days in Hindi Cinema, the actress wrote – “An icon. In every way. You’ve left a ceaseless void in this industry and world- somehow even for those who never had the chance of really knowing you. But you have also left with us a plethora of legendary work and innumerable stories of your candour, humour and zest for life that’ll remain with us forever. Rest in peace.” (sic)

Rishi Kapoor’s frequent co-stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Juhi Chawla and Hema Malini took to social media to express their shock and sorrow at his passing. Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Kapoor in several films including Sahibaan, Yaraana, and Prem Granth, tweeted, “I’ve had the honour of working with Rishi Ji. A larger than life person, so outspoken yet so warm. We have lost a brilliant actor today. Still can’t believe it… absolutely heartbroken. My prayers are with the family during this tough time.”

Another one of Rishi Kapoor’s 90s co-stars, Juhi Chawla, couldn’t believe the news that he passed away. The actress, who worked with Kapoor in films like Eena Meena Deeka, Saajan Ka Ghar, Daraar, Bol Radha Bol, among others, tweeted this:

Veteran actress Hema Malini, too, expressed grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor who passed away at the age of 67. “I am deeply saddened. I woke up and got the news and I was shocked because we thought that Rishi Kapoor is recovering. His departure is a very big loss,” the Dream Girl said.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep joins the bandwagon of film celebrities who are mourning the loss of two great actors of Indian cinema. The actor recently took to social media to express his grief over the sudden loss. Sharing the picture of the two actors, Kichcha ends the post by saying that both the actors will continue to inspire and that he admired both for their acting skills.