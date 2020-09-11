Veteran actor Paresh Rawal appointed as next Chairman of National School of Drama

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed veteran actor Paresh Rawal as the new chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD).

The school made the announcement about its new chairman through a tweet.

“We are glad to inform ‘Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india.’ NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights,” stated the NSD tweet.

Paresh Rawal will be taking over the position of chairman from prominent theatre artist Arjun Deo Charan who is chairing it at present.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to congratulate his ‘Malamaal Weekly’ co-actor.

“Congratulations Paresh Bhai @SirPareshRawal on being appointed as the Chairman of National School of Drama. @nsd_india – Best wishes,” tweeted Deshmukh.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also extended best wishes to the actor and said, “Heartiest Congratulations & all the very best to my dear friend @SirPareshRawal A theatre, for being appointed as the Chief of @nsd_india.”

“Your immense knowledge in the field of theatre, television & cinema will really be an asset to the institution,” his tweet further read.

Actor Urmila Matondkar also congratulated the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor as she too took to Twitter.

“Congratulations @SirPareshRawal actor par excellence, on being appointed as chairperson of National School of Drama,” she tweeted.

