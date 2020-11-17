Very thin attendance or zero attendance of students

DAVANAGERE

Only two girls were attended on Tuesday, out of 1100 girl students studying in the degree classes at AVK Women’s college in Davanagere. Twenty girls had come to attend the classes, but we have allowed only two of them as they produced Covid 10 negative reports, others have been sent back asking them to come with Covid 19 negative reports along with a consent declaration letter given by their parents, said principal Prof B.P.Kumar. All the teaching, non-teaching along with group D employees of our college got the Covid test done well in advance, he added. Probably, another few more days needed to pick up the students’ strength once the Covid test is done along with changing over their mind set, he observed.

In case of government first grade college in Davanagere, only 30 students were attended out of 3799 students as majority of them have not got done tests for Covid 19. However, on Tuesday, our students were getting done the test for Covid 19 as the health officials have arrived at their campus and it may take few more days to hike the student’s attendance, once the tests reports got by the students, principal Prof Shankaraiah T.K, said.

None of the students were attended the classes, out of over two thousand students in the University BDT college of engineering (UBDTCE) in Davanagere as majority of them are hailing from North Karnataka and other parts of the state. Besides, they have completed the festival holidays, said principal Prof Mallikarjuna S.Holi. So far, over 75% of the students have attended the online classes, but it may take few more days to attend offline classes, as they must get the Covid test done before entering their classes, he said adding that Davanagere DHO Dr Nagaraj has given slots for getting done the tests to our students and staff, Prof Holi informed. The situation was found to be the same in Chitradurga district colleges also.