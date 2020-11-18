Veerashaiva-Lingayat Corporation faces opposition

Bengaluru

Even as the chief minister drew flak on the issue of the formation of Maratha Development Authority, the government appears to have invited another trouble by stirring the hornet’s nest by announcing the formation of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. Many castes have now started to demand separate corporations for their development, virtually miring the government in fresh trouble.

After chief minister B S Yediyurappa, instructed the chief secretary to take steps to set up Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, heads of several Maths, people, and political leaders, have announced their opposition to the plan. They want to know what and how will the corporations achieve for their development. The government seems to have taken the decision to constitute the authority and the corporation with the coming bypoll in mind, the issue is sure to hold it in a bind. The political circles are now eager to watch how will the chief minister handle this situation and come out of this quagmire unscathed.

Many backward castes and classes which have been demanding separate corporations for them, have accused the chief minister of being partial to some castes. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has said that several development corporations will have to be set up for various backward classes.

Most of the 76 corporations, boards and authorities now have not been functioning properly. They are adding to the expenses without achieving anything much. Many feel that the decision will add to the unproductive expenditure of the government. People connected with these entities keep demanding for allocation of more funds. Kannada organizations have planned to give a call for state bandh against the government’s move to please the Marathas with an eye on Basavakalyan bypoll. Siddaganga Math head, Siddalinga Swamiji, expressed surprise at the formation of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. He said corporations cannot be established for each caste and creeds. Instead, he felt the government should give impetus to supporting backward people belonging to all the castes.