Vatal Nagaraj, over 500 pro-Kannada activists detained from Town Hall

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha President Vatal Nagaraj and over 500 other activists of pro-Kannada groups were detained from Bengaluru’s Town Hall on Friday morning while they were protesting against the Karnataka government’s decision to set up a Maratha Development Board. Pro-Kannada groups had called for a bandh across Karnataka on Saturday, but it has had no major impact on normal life so far, other than sporadic protests and demonstrations by burning effigies.

Activists of several Kannada organisations had gathered at Bengaluru’s Town Hall for staging demonstrations. They raised slogans against the BS Yediyurappa-led government. However, since the police had not granted permission for the bandh or for the protests, police detained around 500 activists belonging to seven different pro-Kannada groups.

Vatal Nagaraj and other Kannada groups had planned to hold a protest rally in the city from Town Hall to Freedom Park, against the government’s decision, but they were detained on Friday morning itself. The police in Bengaluru have made elaborate security arrangements in the city to see to that no untoward incidents take place.

Sporadic protests were also reported in Chamarajanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Koppa, Hassan, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Davangere, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Mandya among other districts so far.

Security has been beefed up around Chief Minister’s official residence and home office in Bengaluru, where some activists have planned to lay siege. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is in Belagavi to attend the BJP’s state executive meeting.

Meanwhile, the statewide bandh saw a lukewarm response in Bengaluru, with auto rickshaws, cabs, public transport buses and metro services are available. Hotels and provision stores were open as well.

Yediyurappa on Friday had urged the pro-Kannada groups not to go ahead with the bandh, calling it “unnecessary,” as he asserted that Kannadigas and Kannada was his government’s utmost priority. Earlier, he had clarified that the decision to set up a Maratha Development Corporation had nothing to do with the Marathi language, and it is for the Maratha community residing in the state.

The government’s decision to create a body for the Maratha community is seen as a move by the ruling BJP to woo the community ahead of the Belagavi Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly bypolls, which are yet to be announced. The community is said to have considerable presence there. The government had earlier announced the setting up of the Maratha Development Authority, but subsequently changed it to corporation, as authority has to be constituted by a law, by passing an act in the legislature.

Despite opposition, the government following the cabinet approval has even issued a formal order establishing the Maratha Development Corporation, with an allocation of Rs 50 crore, which has further irked the pro-Kannada groups.

Traffic jam in CBD area amid Karnataka Bandh

Traffic was thrown out of gear around Mourya Circle, Race Course Road, Corporations circle and Mekhri Circle on Saturday following Karnataka Bandh called by Pro-Kannada organisations. More than 5000 activists were taken into preventive custody by the city police.

Shops and commercial establishments were closed at Gandhinagar, Chickpet and Avenue road and the protesters blocked the road at Town Hall and Mysuru Bank Circle. The group from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike headed by Narayanagowda tried to protest in front of CM’s house on Kumarakrupa road and he was detained by the police. Narayanagowda began the rally from Gandinagar via Shivananda Circle. When they were heading CM house Krishna police bundled them in a BMTC bus.

The protesters in KR Puram allegedly pelted stones at a BMTC bus and the situation was tense for a while. Meanwhile, KSRTC and BMTC bus services were seen as usual around Majestic.

Speaking to the media, Varal Nagaraj said more than 20,000 Kannada activists have been taken to preventive custody when they were coming to the city to participate in the Bandh and police who came in mufti forced them to return their house and most of them were detained at early morning. The Chief Minister is behind all this and he is using the police force to destroy the protest. He is also an agent of other states and has no concern about Kannada and he is a betrayer.

“We never stop protesting until CM has to give his resignation and we have called a meeting on Wednesday to campaign Jail bharo agitation against the CM’s decision of Maratha Development Authority (MDA)”, Nagaraj added.