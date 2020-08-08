Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh amid Rajasthan political crisis

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje met senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and is believed to have discussed the political situation in the state.

Raje, who is in the national capital for the last few days, met BJP president J P Nadda on Friday. She had also met the party’s general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

Raje’s interactions with the party’s top brass assume significance as she has largely maintained silence and kept away from BJP meetings in Jaipur since the crisis within the Congress government in the state erupted last month.

Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress after he and some MLAs loyal to him rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Many believe that Gehlot still has an edge in the numbers game and is confident of having a majority.

The state assembly is meeting from August 14 and Gehlot may call for a trust vote.

While a section of the BJP has been keen to topple the Gehlot government with support of the Congress rebels, sources claim that Raje has not been very enthusiastic about it.