Vanessa Hudgens apologises for ‘horrible and heartless’ comments about COVID-19 deaths

Actor Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for making remarks perceived to be ‘insensitive’ towards the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hudgens on Monday had implied that loss of life will be ‘inevitable’ and that everyone should accept it.

After widespread backlash against her message, shared originally in an Instagram live video, Vanessa wrote on Twitter, “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call to the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

In her video message, she’d said, “Until July sounds like a bunch of b******t, I’m sorry, but like it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it. Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die which is terrible, but inevitable? I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

The actor was reacting to US president Donald Trump’s suggestion that containing the coronavirus in the US could extend to July or April. Her comments received criticism online. “Who knew the first celebrity death due to coronavirus would be Vanessa Hudgens’ career?” one person joked on Twitter. “What people like Vanessa Hudgens don’t realize is that while they are missing Coachella, the rest of us are missing paychecks. While she struggles to stay relevant, the rest of us struggle to provide for our families,” wrote another, while one person described her comments as ‘horrible and heartless’.

Hudgens most recently appeared in Bad Boys for Life, and is known for her starring role in the High School Musical films. She has over seven million followers on Twitter, and over 38 million followers on Instagram.