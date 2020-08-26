Valvoline launches its 1st Suraksha Initiative for “Mechanics” across the NationPost Unlock of Markets

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative Valvoline has distributed more than 70,000 Suraksha Kits in approximately 100markets – Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, to name a few

Valvoline Cummins Pvt. Ltd, a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants as well as automotive services, has always been a pioneer of innovation and a trustworthy name of its segment. The Company launched its 1st Suraksha initiative under which they are rigorously reaching out to the mechanics in the entire country providing them with ‘Suraksha Kit’ and making them aware of the necessary safety guidelines post the unlock.

Valvoline under its Suraksha initiative has distributed more than 70,000 Suraksha Kits in approximately100markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore to name a few and today it alsoreached out to the mechanics in the Hubli markets. The Suraksha Kits comprises of 4 masks, 100ml sanitizer and a cap.

“Valvoline is associated with utmost trust, thus our first priority remains safety of all our employees, consumers, business partners and community we all live in. Valvoline through distributing these Suraksha Kits wants to assure that those who are on the front line will operate safely and their health is not compromised. We at Valvoline believe that each of us has to play an imperative role in keeping us all safe,” said Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited.

Valvoline has always ensured that they are connected to all their stakeholders and ‘mechanics’ are a significant part of that chain. As the markets are opening up safety, hygiene and sanitization becomes highest priority at the work front. The CSR initiative also appraise the mechanics on how to keep their workplace safe in-line with the government advisories, updating them on the risks and encouraging them to download and use Aarogya Setu App.

About Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (VCPL)

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited is one of the fastest-growing lubricant companies in India, and is a joint venture with Cummins India Ltd., leaders in diesel and natural gas engine manufacturing. For additional product and company information, please visit: www.valvoline.com-en/india

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the US DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze.