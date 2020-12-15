“Vakeel Saab” is the Most Tweeted Telugu Movie of 2020

Irrespective of box-office results, Pawan Kalyan is one among the few Indian actors who command a massive fan following among the masses. After a two-year break from the silver screen owing to political commitments, the 49-year-old superstar is staging a comeback with the Telugu remake of Bollywood superhit film ‘Pink’. Titled as ‘Vakeel Saab’, the shooting of the courtroom drama is on the verge of completion and Pawan has recently returned to the sets of the film in the first week of November.

According to the latest data released by Twitter India, Vakeel Saab emerged as the Most Tweeted Telugu Movie of 2020 surpassing the likes of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, RRR, Pushpa and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Elated with the big news, Power Star fans are going berserk on the micro-bogging platform with special posts and trending hashtags.

While Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Master is the most tweeted movie of 2020, it is followed by Valimai, Soorarai Pottru, KGF: Chapter 2 and Darbar.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram of ‘MCA’ fame. While Nivetha Thomas is stepping into the shoes of Taapsee Pannu in this Telugu remake of ‘Pink’, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla are reprising the roles of Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang from the original Hindi film. Shruti Haasan is reportedly reprising the role of Vidya Balan from the Tamil remake of Pink titled as ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’.

Besides this film, PK is playing a warrior in Krish’s period drama set against the backdrop of pre-independence era. After wrapping up both these projects, he will join hands with ‘Gabbar Singh’ fame Harish Shankar for a social entertainer.