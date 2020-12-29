Vaccine hope boosts businesses’ confidence

New Delhi

The gradual reopening of the economy and implementation of measures under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package have led to a continuous improvement in the performance of businesses. The prospect of a Covid-19 vaccine early next year has further improved the confidence level of companies with India Inc expecting to perform better in 2021, showed the findings of the FICCI-Dhruva Advisors Survey.

Allmost 74 per cent of the survey participants foresee a significant positive impact on their business once the vaccine is made available. The survey, which was conducted in December 2020, also confirms that there has been an improvement in the performance of companies compared with the situation in August.

With improvement seen in the economy, nearly 40 per cent of the surveyed companies are currently operating at a capacity utilisation level of over 70 per cent as against 30 per cent of the companies in August, the survey stated. Nearly 50 per cent of the companies have reported that they have seen an increase in their order books and about 40 per cent said that their exports have shot up. In the August 2020 survey, the corresponding figures were at 44 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

Another major outcome of Covid-19 is the likely shift in global supply chains away from China to other economies. Nearly 70 per cent of the survey participants have said that India could benefit from this move and they expect a fair share of manufacturing to shift from China to India in the near future. The survey results also showed that businesses continue to face challenges on account of weak demand (59 per cent), managing costs (54 per cent) and financial liquidity (48 per cent). Given this, the participants expect both the government and Reserve Bank of India to continue with their support measures even next year. There is a strong demand for growth-oriented measures, including a cut in direct tax rates, in the upcoming budget and the participants are hopeful that the government will prioritise growth.