UT Khader urges govt to withdraw order on closure of central market

Mangaluru

MLA U T Khader urged the government to withdraw the order regarding the closure of central market in order to control coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, Khader said, “The government should also come up with an alternative for the traders instead of issuing orders of shifting overnight. On April 4, an order was issued overnight to shift wholesale vegetable and fruits traders to APMC at Baikampady. Due to heavy rain, it was difficult for traders to conduct business at APMC yard. Later the city corporation withdrew the case and retailers occupied the central market on August 13.

“It is unfortunate that we have officials who issue orders by listening to some political masters. If the government was concerned about corona pandemic, they should have conducted corona tests of the traders at central market and fish dealers at Bunder. Today, APMC president has urged the traders to come back to APMC yard for their business. When APMC Act was abolished, why were they silent?

“Irregularities are taking place at APMC as they are providing licence to everyone. In-charge secretary Ponnuraj should investigate this issue. Government should withdraw the orders regarding the closure of central market, have a discussion on it and come up with an alternative solution.

“Is this way to run the administration? There are experienced mayors here. The MP should call an all-party meeting and resolve this issue,” he said.

District Youth Congress president Mithun Rai, former mayor Harinath, Shashidhar Hegde and others were present.