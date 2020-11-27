US-based Burger King India IPO to open on Dec 2

New Delhi

Burger King India Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of US-based Burger King, has set the price band at Rs 59- Rs 60 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to launch for subscription next week. Burger King’s IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of 6 crore equity shares by promoter QSR Asia Pte Ltd.

Burger King India’s IPO price band is 5.9-6 times of its face value of equity shares and the company aims to raise Rs 810 crore via its public issue, at a higher price band.

Here is all you need to know about Burger King India’s IPO: