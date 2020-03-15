Urvashi Rautela talks about single girls

Actress Urvashi Rautela’s film ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ is all geared up for release in June. The actress is ready to rock the box office with this quirky comedy. The makers are very confident that the audience will love this family entertainer. Urvashi Rautela plays the lead character of ‘ Virgin Bhanupriya ‘, who is a beautiful perfect girl, tired of being single. Urvashi said, “My character is looking for a relationship. In the past she has met with failure whenever she has tried to be with a guy. This is an ongoing issue in our society and I am glad that through this movie we are able to bring this to light. There are many single girls in society who cannot find a suitable partner.”

The movie also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta. Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with ‘Singh Saab the Great’ (2013) and appeared in films like ‘Sanam Re’ (2016), ‘Great Grand Masti’ (2016) and ‘Hate Story 4’ (2018) and ‘Pagalpanti'(2019).