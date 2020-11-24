Upset over bad roads, residents stage protest

Hubli

Vehicular movement on the busy Hubli-Dharwad Road was affected for some time after residents of Gandhi Nagar and adjoining localities blocked the road and staged a protest on Monday protesting against the pathetic road condition in their localities.

The residents, including women, blocked the road near Gandhi Nagar Circle and raised slogans against the elected representatives and the municipal authorities for their failure to get the badly damaged roads repaired.

The protestors said that repeated petitions to the municipal corporation, the district administration and also the elected representatives to get the road connecting Tejaswi Nagar and interior roads had remained neglected. They said that they were forced to stage the protest as none had responded positively. They said that because of the apathy of the municipal authorities and elected representatives, the number of accidents on these damaged roads had only increased and the downpour last month had further worsened the situation.

They demanded the immediate relaying of roads or at least temporary repairs to the roads for the time being, till funds were released for their redevelopment.

The residents also drew attention to the unused community hall in Gandhi Nagar, due to poor maintenance. They urged the authorities to utilize the community hall for setting up the Hubli-Dharwad One centre to offer various services to residents of the localities nearby. The protestors withdrew the road blockade after the police intervened and municipal authorities promised an early solution.