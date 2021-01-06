Uploading academic documents to NAD will be speeded up: Ashwathnarayan

Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwathnarayan, who is also the minister of higher education said the uploading process of all academic records of students to the NAD (National Academic Depository) would be speeded- up and all necessary arrangements are being done towards this end.

The state of Karnataka is lagging quite a way behind in implementing this’’ Digi-locker system and so far achieved less progress, he informed on Wednesday, in a meeting held with regard to NAD implementation.

Narayan further said, “Three committees comprising of Empowered Committee, steering committee and project management unit have been entrusted to ensure the implementation at the earliest. Empowered group headed by Deputy Chief Minister & Higher Education Minister will make a Quarterly review about the project progress. Steering group headed by Principal Secretary/Secretary of Higher Education will make a monthly review and the Project Management Unit headed by a Project Director from Centre for E-Governance would drive the project execution at the ground level.”

Uploading of all the documents of the students, starting from 10TH class to post-doctoral to NAD needs to be completed. This will help students, education institutions, and employers to access certificates such as convocation certificates, mark sheets, and skill certificates. This also ensures safe storage, easy retrieval, and elimination of fraudulent practices such as unreasonable service fees, faking/forging of certificates and mark sheets, he explained.

He further said that the NAD was also expected to end the existing challenges such as having academic records in physical paper form, mutilation and loss of physical documents, time-consuming document retrieval process, and difficulty in proving authenticity.

This NAD (central digital depository of academic certificates) is also said to be risk-free besides ensuring safe record keeping, efficient record retrieval, and enabling quick and reliable verification. It is also viewed as a step forward in the direction of the ‘Digital India’ drive.

This process involves Academic Institutions (AI) uploading digitally signed certificates on NAD with students’ DigiLocker ID and other relevant details. Students have to get registered on NAD via Adhar Number and claim his/her certificates. Upon completion of e- KYC, they can automatically claim the digital certificates from the NAD portal without applying to academic institutions (AIs). They also can share their verified certificates with employers and other stakeholders by giving the link. NAD System will Stores digitally signed awards in a standardized format and after uploading by AI, provides access to the student to his/her certificate. Verifier can verify academic records/mark sheets on NAD after the student gives access.

Amit, Central Representative, NAD participated in the meeting through video conference. Rajeev Chawla, ACS, department of e governance, Kumar Naik, ACS, department of higher education, P.Pradeep, Commissioner, Department of collegiate education, Snehal, Director, Pre-University Education, Sumangala, Director, department of secondary education were present.

Expected Benefits

Safe Recordkeeping

No need for issuing duplicate academic certificates to students

Effective deterrence to fake and forged paper certificates

Efficient Record Retrieval

Immediate availability of academic certificates to students upon upload by Academic Institution

Online, permanent record of academic certificates

No risk of damage

No risk of losing, spoiling, damaging the academic certificates

Anytime, anywhere and convenient access to academic certificates

Quick and reliable verification

No need for students to apply for certificates

Online, quick and reliable verification of academic certificates

Reduction in cost, time, and efforts for verification.

No risk of fake and forged Certificates