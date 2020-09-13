ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Upendra to not celebrate birthday this year due to pandemic situation

IBC Office September 13, 2020
0 39 Less than a minute

In a sharp departure from earlier years, Real Star Upendra will not celebrate his birthday with fans on September 18, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, as gatherings involving large crowds continue to be banned to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a video released by the actor on social media platforms, he says, “Every year I used to celebrate with fans from the night before well into the wee hours of the morning, but this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday, so I request fans not to assemble near my home as I will not be in town for a few days.”

Making an official announcement about his next directorial project, Upendra adds, “Yes, I will be directing a movie, the title will be revealed soon. Everything is finalised. I just want to ensure the format is right according to the current trend of films. If possible, I will try to go live from my Facebook page on my birthday.” Upendra’s last directorial project to hit screens was Uppi-2, which was released in 2016.

The actor, who is also the founder of the political outfit called Prajakeeya, has resumed shooting for his movie Veda Vyasa, which has Shanvi Srivastava in the lead role. Recently, action sequences of the film were shot in Mysuru. The movie directed by Om Prakash Rao was earlier called Ravi Chandra. It is the official remake of the Telugu film Balupu.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 13, 2020
38

People elated as temples, beaches in district open for public

September 13, 2020
42

444 students from Expert PU College qualify for JEE Advanced

September 13, 2020
49

11 arrested for ganja consumption, peddling

September 13, 2020
44

Nothing but corruption in BJP: Congress demands thorough probe in drugs case

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker