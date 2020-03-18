‘Unnathi Udyoga Mela’ postponed due to COVID-19 scare

Udupi

‘Unnathi Udyoga Mela’ (job fair) scheduled to be held in Dr G Shanker government first grade college Ajjarkad and Mangaluru University College, Hampankatta on March 20 and 21 is postponed due to Coronavirus related restrictions. The job fair will be held under the aegis of Sanchalana Swayamseva Sanghatane under the sponsorship of Unnathi Career Academy in association of Mangalore University.

Male and female candidates from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu between the ages of 18 and 40 will be able to get their names registered online, obtain tokens on both the two days and participate in the fair. More than 100 companies will take part in the fair and provide job opportunities to the candidates.

A training camp regarding facing interviews for the candidates who have already got them registered and those who intend to get registered will be held in Udupi town hall and University College Hampankatta. The date of the camp will be announced soon. Experts of Unnathi Career Academy will provide information regarding the art of communication and preparations needed for the interview.

There is provision for registration in the CSC centres in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

As the colleges are closed, candidates can get their names registered in the CSC centres near to them. The facility is provided in 30 CSC centres in Udupi and about 40 centers in Dakshina Kannada district. Interested students can visit the centers for registration. Candidates can also register directly online through www.unnathijobs.com. Sanchalana organization president Premprasad Shetty has asked candidates to take part in large numbers and make use of job opportunities in the camp.