Unknown interesting facts about versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986, in Patna. One of his sisters, Ritu Singh, is a state-level cricketer. Sushant did his schooling in Patna as well as in New Delhi. He attended St. Karens High School in Patna. After his mother’s demise, his family shifted to Delhi and Sushant attended KulachiHansraj Model School to complete his education. He pursued Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a National Olympiad Winner in Physics. He cleared as many as eleven engineering entrance exams, including that for the ISM Dhanbad. However, he dropped out to pursue his dream to become an actor. When Sushant was studying engineering, he used to take dance lessons as a hobby. Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of ShiamakDavar’s Dance Academy, where at the behest of one of his friends, he also started taking acting classes and realised his passion for acting.Sushant Singh Rajput had a passion for astronomy. In fact, if you take a glance at his Instagram account, you would get to seem some brilliant pictures from his stargazing experiments. Sushant Singh Rajput owned a telescope as well. In 2018, he had bought an expensive, Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator too.

Sushant Singh Rajput used to write beautiful poems too. Often in his mother’s memory, a heartwarming one that he had written in the past read: “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever… Other touching lines that he had penned, read: “Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother… [sic]” Sushant Singh Rajput had undergone training at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)? This was for his astronaut act in a sci-fi film, Chanda Mama Door Ke. The film, however, didn’t see the light of day. “I had done a workshop at NASA when I went there two years ago. Those who trained me had said that if I continued for a few more weeks, I would have received a certificate of an instructor.”Mathematics, dance, astrology, writing – you name it and he was great in it! His acting career started in 2008.

Sushant was spotted by Balaji Telefilms’ casting team in one of his plays and was asked to audition. He landed the role of PreetJuneja in ‘KisDesh Mein Hai MeraaDil’. The following year, Sushant was cast in ‘PavitraRishta’ as ManavDeshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor. He gained prominence with his role in the show ‘PavitraRishta’ with AnkitaLokhande. The duo later fell in love. Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of ‘PavitraRishta’ and were in a relationship for seven years, till 2016. They mutually broke up. In December 2010, he participated in the dance reality show ‘JhalakDikhhlaJaa 4’ where he was paired with choreographer ShampaSonthalia. The pair scored perfect points several times and Sushant won the title of ‘Most Consistent Performer’.

His Bollywood career began in 2013. Sushant auditioned for Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’ (2013) and bagged the role of one of the three leads. Sushant’s dynamic debut in Bollywood garnered rave reviews and earned him the Star Guild and Screen awards for Best Male Debut. The film has been a critical and commercial success.

In a very short span of time, Sushant Singh Rajput managed to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood and was considered one of the best actors in B-town. Sushant Singh starred in films such as PK (2014), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Raabta (2017). His last big success was Chhichhore, which did excellent business at the box office and was praised by critics.