Unique villages that has a different kind of gram panchayat elections

Chitradurga

Now there is a Gram Panchayat election everywhere. But Chitradurga in central Karnataka is particularly resilient in such a political situation.

During the Gram Panchayat elections, candidate is elected with unanimous decision. One such unique village is Kadabankette village of Chitradurga Taluk Chalakere Assembly constituency.

Former minister Late Ashwath Reddy, Chitradurga BJP MLA GH Thippareddy and Congress MLA Raghmoorthy of Chalakare Assembly constituency are also from Kadanakkatte village. This has created its own impression in state politics.

These villagers have not been allowed to hold village level elections since independence. The GRP membership is modeled on the same family and Muslim person.

Immediately after the Gram Panchayat elections are announced, the candidates are unanimously elected as a whole. The village has a population of 1,700 voters, and the health unit, the temple is well developed, with good roads.

At each election, the people of the entire village assemble gather before the village god and take a unanimous decision and select the members of the village panchayat. This is not a practice of today but it has been a tradition from the past. The choice of the members of the Gram Panchayat in addition to the equality and coexistence of each caste in the village is special.

It is the greatness of the village that the members of the Grama Panchayat are given the right to step a backward, under the principle that every person and everybody has the opportunity to do so without having to go through the need for money.

In an awkward position of auctioning off the membership position, the village is ideal for the entire state.