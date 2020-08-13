Unique Independence day celebration in the wake of pandamic

DAVANAGERE: It is planned to celebrate the Independence day in an unique way by the Kodiyal Gram Panchayat (GP) near Harihar town on Saturday, where it was decided to hoist the Indian National tri-colour flag at ten locations under the Gram panchayat limits including eight temples and two Mazids, simultaneously, due to Covid 19 pandemic. Followed by it, the National anthem (Rashtra Geetha) will be sung by 8 am sharply through a recorded sound systems, simultaneously from all the selected ten locations. Then, all the public and the school children are informed already to stand at their own place of residence or any other location where ever they are and would sing the National anthem as a mark of respect. Already, the sound system trials were held at all the selected ten locations to check whether the sound systems are properly work and the event would go successfully. Besides, the Gram panchayat authorities have started announcing (in the form of dangoora) as part of informing the public about this unique celebration and how the public and school children could respond for the event, said GP PDO Vijayakumar Hanagodi mutt. This unique way of celebration is first of its kind due to the Covid 19 pandemic and the school children and public are not supposed to assemble together and difficulty to maintain social distancing to break the Covid 19 infection, said Harihar based artist G.J. Mehandale, Guru Dronacharya awardee and writer of the Collage. The event is being supported by Karnataka Samara Sene, Dhanyosmi Bharatha Bhoomi and Rashtra Gourava Samrakshana Parishat.