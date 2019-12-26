Unified system for solving Bengaluru grievances: Ashwattanarayana

Our government is committed to implementing a unified system for the redressal of grievances relating to the city of Bengaluru, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CNN Ashwaththanarayana. The Deputy Prime Minister spoke at the ‘City thinkers’ conference on the day of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday held on Wednesday.

BBMP has a consolidated mechanism for grievances in some departments. He said that this should be done more efficiently and that a unified system should be implemented to address the grievances of all departments. Officials have acknowledged that the shortcomings of

various departments in solving grievances are causing considerable shortcomings. He added that if there is a unified system for grievance redressal, it will be able to resolve the grievances of each other.

The overall information on how many complaints are received in various departments in the city and how many are not resolved is not available. But, if a unified system comes in, they all get the same. In addition, officials in the departments have a responsibility to address them.

In the four months since our government came to power, the Road History System has been put in place and will come into effect from next January. 33,000 kms present in the city. A complete history of the road will be made available to the public. Because a road has the same code, what works on the road, where the sewer works, and the road and every roadside work, such as water, electricity, drainage, etc., are recorded in road history. This will detect illegal connections. In addition, irregularities by contractors fall short and the administration is completely transparent. He warned that tenants would not get a job code and payment until January if they did not cooperate with the arrangement.

Reduce problems and solve them The biggest problem for the administration. This requires good governance. What emerges from such discussions is the need for systems. “There is a need for good governance to be put in place and our government will work towards that.”

Karnataka is one of the four states in the country of ease of doing business, which is going to change a lot. Our government is giving priority in this regard. The Minimum Government has stated that our Government is committed to the Maximum Governance Policy and that the State Government has entered into an agreement with the New Zealand Government which is leading in the world in the Ease of Doing.

Timely expert logistics

The timely plan implemented by the state government is excellent. But most people in the city don’t know what a timely plan is because of the intermediaries. People have never experienced the benefits of governance as long as there are mediators. Therefore, the full implementation of the timely plan should make it easier for the government to serve the people without interference. Therefore, our government is committed to implement the timely plan more effectively.

It is commendable that all the departments are sharing ideas with the public and asking for advice on Atal G’s birthday, Sushasana Day. This will ensure coordination between different departments and the public will be informed about the work done in the departments and future projects. He felt that such a program should not be confined to a single day and that it should be conducted on a regular basis.