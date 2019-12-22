UNICEF celebrating 70 years

UNICEF in India is celebrating 70 years of service for children in the country (1949-2019), marking its partnership with the Government of India working to realise rights for every child everywhere in India.

Grammy Award winning Indian composer and music producer Ricky Kej, who is also a UNICEF celebrity advocate, launched a special music video to mark the anniversary. Mr. Kej composed the lyrics of the ‘Wake up! For Every Child’ song through a crowd-sourcing activity involving more than 40 child advocates from across India.

While marking the 70th anniversary, Ricky Kej performed in Bengaluru. The event happened on 20th December evening at UB City Amphitheatre.