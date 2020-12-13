Under 14 Cricket: 416 Runs forfirst wicket partnership

Hubli

BDK Sports Foundation’s promising batsmen, AbdulSamy Diwan Ali and Rohit M Yareshmi, made 416 runs for the first wicket in the ‘Sky 360’ 14-year-old’s inter-camp cricket tournament.

The first day of the tournament, hosted by the first cricket academy in Dharwad, was held at the Gymkhana Ground here on Sunday.

Batting first, the batting team made 416 runs without a wicket loss in their 30 overs. The brilliant batting of the opening pair gave the team a huge boost.

Right-arm batsman Abdul scored 157 off just 77 balls. 128 runs came from the boundaries (26) and sixes (4). Rohit scored 202 off 108 balls. His 132-run knock is a testament to his batting. People were applauded for this exquisite gameplay of new talents.Rohit is studying in the ninth grade at the Rotary School in the ideal city here, St Andrew’s School on Abdulsamy Station Road.