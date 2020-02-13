Ullal now official as new taluk

Mangaluru

The file relating to carving out of new Ullal taluk that was pending with the government since the last three months, got official nod of the government on Wednesday.

When he was a minster in the coalition government in the state, U T Khader had succeeded in following up the matter and getting an announcement made by the government about the creation of new Ullal taluk.

The file relating to the new taluk was placed before the cabinet meeting and sent for government orders. In the meanwhile, the coalition government crashed, and BJP government took over the rule. Thereafter, the file relating to taluk formation was waiting to be disposed off.

As much as 95 percent of Mangaluru assembly constituency areas except Meremajalu, Thumbe and Paudu gram panchayat limits in Bantwal taluk have been brought under Ullal tlauk. Ullal city municipality, Someshwar town municipality, Kotekar town panchayat, Talapady, Kinya, Belma, Munnur, Ambglamogaru, Manjanady, Pavoor Harekala, Konaje, and Boiyar villages in Mangaluru taluk have been included in Ullal taluk. Pajeeru, Naringana, Balepuni-Kairangala, Kurnad, Ira, Sajipa Nadu, Sajip Padu and Chelur villages in Bantwal taluk have been included in this taluk.