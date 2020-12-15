UK PM Boris Johnson to attend R-Day celebrations as Chief Guest

New Delhi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted the invitation from his Indian counterpart to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, on January 26.

While this will be Johnson’s first bilateral visit to India since he took office last year, he will be the first UK premier to visit India after 27 years, after John Mayor in 1993.

“I am absolutely delighted to be visiting India next year at the start of an exciting year for Global Britain, and look forward to delivering the quantum leap in our bilateral relationship that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I have pledged to achieve,” Johnson said.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed that PM Johnson has accepted India’s invite to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade next month.

“I’m pleased that PM Boris Johnson has invited PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year. UK PM Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Raab, in a joint press briefing with EAM S Jaishankar, further said that both the sides are taking all steps to take the bilateral ties forward.

During his visit, he will try to strengthen trade and investment ties and work together on tackling climate change, his office said on Tuesday.

The last world leader to visit India was the President of Myanmar Win Myint and US President Donald Trump in February.