Uddhav Thackeray receives threat calls from Dawood to blow up Mumbai residence

Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly received a call threatening to blow up his house ‘Matoshree’. The calls were made in the name of dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

As per reports, threatening calls were made to CM’s residence in Bandra on late Saturday night.

Four such threatening calls were made from Dubai in the name of gangster Dawood Ibrahim on the land line phone.

“Security has been tightened at Maharashtra CM’s residence Matoshree, as a precautionary measure after calls were received on the landline at Matoshree. The caller said he was calling on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim and wanted to speak to the CM. We’re trying to locate the caller,” Mumbai Police said.

Following the threat call security at the CM’s house has been increased. Apart from CM Uddhav Thackeray, the security cover of his son and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, and other family members has also been increased.