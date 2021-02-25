Two men killed after delivering food at B’luru apt as speeding car hits them

A food delivery executive associated with Swiggy and his friend were killed after a speeding vehicle hit them near Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru. According to the Yeshwanthpur police, the incident took place near Platinum City Apartment at 1.15 am on Tuesday. Twenty-one-year-old Goutam had delivered food in Platinum City. His friend Srikanth (27) had also accompanied him.

After delivering the food, the two left on their two-wheeler. As they reached a few metres away from the apartment complex, a speeding SUV hit them, throwing the two off their vehicle. Due to the impact on their heads, Srikanth, who was the pillion rider, died on spot, while Goutam died on the way to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

The Yeshwanthpur police rushed to the accident site and reviewed the CCTV footage from the Platinum City apartment. The police also managed to retrieve pieces of the SUV, including the bumper, as well as the broken number plate, which got shattered during the accident. The police said they piece parts of the number plate together.

Using the pieces of the vehicle and the broken number plate, Police Sub-Inspector Hanmantharaju and his team tracked down the vehicle. They contacted shops on JC Road, which made the number plates and stickers. The vehicle was identified as Chevrolet Captiva. After contacting the Regional Transport Officers, 15 such SUVs were rounded off. The list was narrowed down to one and detailed information was gathered by the police. The owner of the car was identified as Bharat of Madanayakanahalli, who on questioning revealed that he had let his friend borrow the car. The police found out that after the accident, the car was left at Fast Five Racing Garage, which was later seized by the police.

The owner of the vehicle is further being questioned and investigations are underway to track down the accused.

Based on the complaint of Goutam’s brother Prabhakar, the Yeshwanthpur police have registered a case against the accused under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) [causing death by negligence] of the Indian Penal Code and section 134(a)(b) [duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person] and 187(punishment for offences relating to accident) of the Motor Vehicle Act.