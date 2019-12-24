Two men hired to kill homemaker, three detained

Two days after a 34-year-old woman was found dead and suspected to have committed suicide, Vyalikaval police have found the homemaker was allegedly murdered by two men who had been given an Rs 5 lakh contract for the job from none other than her estranged husband.

Police on Monday arrested Narendra Babu, 39, a clerk in a private co-operative society and Peenya resident, and two contract killers, Prashant M, 27, a resident of Kodandaramapura and Jagannath, 27, a resident of Hebbal Kempapura, for the murder of Vinutha M, a resident of Temple Street, Kodandaramapura.

Chethan Singh Rathor, deputy commissioner of police (central), said Narendra hired Prashant M and Jagannath, both autorickshaw drivers, to eliminate his wife Vinutha and promised to pay them Rs 5 lakh for the job.

Vinutha stayed alone in her husband’s Vyalikaval house, while he shifted out after the couple developed differences in 2013. They had filed over 15 cases and counter-cases with Vyalikaval police.

Couple was fighting legal battle for divorce

Vinutha and Narendra were also locked in a legal battle for divorce. Vinutha claimed her husband harassed her for dowry and disliked her as she was obese.

Prashant M and Jagannath entered Vinutha’s residence through a window secretly on Friday afternoon when she was not at home. They waited for her arrival. Once she came and sat on a chair to check her mobile phone, they hit her on the head with a wooden log and cleaned up the blood stains.

Later, they arranged the body to make it look like she’d committed suicide or had died due to an accidental fall before fleeing.

Vinutha’s body was found by her mother Munilaskhmamma, 55, a resident of Immadihalli, who rushed to her daughter’s home on Saturday morning as she was not responding to her calls on Friday night.

“Munilakshmamma found the iron grill outer door locked and the inner door open. She suspected something amiss and informed Vyalikaval police, who rushed to the house and broke open the door only to find Vinutha’s body,” a police officer said.

“Initially, we registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide based on a complaint from Munilakshmamma but technical analysis pointed it was a case of murder,” Rathor said.