Two men assaulted for stopping meat dumping in drains

A 39-year-old man and his 36-year-old friend, who were trying to stop meat stalls from dumping offal in drains, were allegedly assaulted and stabbed in Girinagar, Banashankari 3rd Stage on Saturday night.

The two men — a social worker from Nagendra Block and his friend from Hosakerehalli — were attacked on 80 Feet Road near Cake of the Day shop. According to the duo, meat shops in the area indiscriminately dump waste in roadside drains, obstructing sewage flow and causing stench. This, they say, has led to increased stray dog menace in the area and children are scared to step out of their homes.

On Thursday, three men came in an autorickshaw to dump offal when the social worker, his friend and other locals objected to it. The men in the auto left the place with the waste. On Saturday night, the same trio returned in the autorickshaw, but sped away on seeing the social worker and his friend keeping an eye on spot.

After around five minutes, five men came in the same vehicle and attacked the social worker and his friend with knives, sticks and daggers. According to the social worker, several locals saw them being assaulted, but kept to themselves. The accused sped away within five minutes. Alerted by passsersby, Hoysala police reached the spot and rushed the duo to a nearby hospital.

Girinagar police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt for the accused.

Counter complaint filed

Police sources said the accused registered a counter case. They claimed the social worker and his friend picked up a fight with them and also assaulted them.