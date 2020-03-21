Two killed, seven sustained with injuries in a road mishap

CHITRADURGA: Two persons were killed on the spot and other seven including two children sustained with injuries in road mishap that occurred on the Saturday morning near B.G.Kere of Molakalmuru taluk in Chitradurga district. The tragedy occurred when a speeding Cruzer vehicle carrying passengers from Raichur district moving towards Kushalanagar met with an head on collision with a lorry, coming from Challakere towards Ballari, in opposite direction on NH 150 A. The deceased were identified as Mahantesh, 37, driver of the Cruzer, resident of Mudagal in Lingasur taluk of Raichur district and Savithri, 32, home maker from Uddala in Maski taluk of Raichur district. Seven injured passengers including two children were travelling in the Cruzer who were hailing from Maski, Lingasur and Sindanur areas of Raichur district have been shifted to BIMS, Ballari for further treatment.

It was reported that Savithri, the deceased was going in the Cruzer vehicle to bring her son Manoharagowda, a 6th class student at Sainik school in Kushalanagar, to her home, following the declaration of holidays in view of the Corona virus menace. Other injured persons children were also reportedly studying in the same Sainik school and all of them were going to bring back their children to their homes, said the sources. Molakalmuru police visited the spot and further investigation is on after booking the case.