Two injured in suspected terror incident

IBC News Bureau November 25, 2020
Switzerland

A woman has been arrested in the southern Swiss city of Lugano after allegedly injuring two other women in a suspected terror attack at a store.

She attempted to choke one and stabbed another in the neck with a knife before being stopped by shoppers, police say.

One victim is believed to have serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other was lightly wounded. The suspect, 28, was known to federal police from an investigation into “jihadist terrorism” back in 2017. A Swiss national, she lived locally in the Italian-speaking Ticino region.

“A department store in Lugano was the scene of a suspected terrorist-motivated attack on several people,” the federal attorney-general’s office said.

Norman Gobbi, president of Ticino’s government, condemned the attack and said extremism “cannot find a place in our community”.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose own country became the scene of a deadly jihadist shooting earlier this month, tweeted his condemnation of the attack.

“My thoughts are with the victims wishing them a full & swift recovery. We stand with Switzerland in these difficult hours,” he added.

Four people were killed in the attack on Vienna on 2 November, which followed other suspected Islamist attacks in the French cities of Paris and Nice this year.

IBC News Bureau

