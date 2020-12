Kalaghatgi

The incident which took place in Dharwad, Kalaghatgi, in which two people died as a tractor and an auto collided. This incident took place near the late Cross of Kalaghatagi Taluk.  Workers were moving from Hubli to hilly regions in the auto.  Two people died on the spot when a tractor collidedwith the auto. Five others were critically injured and have been admitted to the KIMS hospital. Inspector Vijaya Biradar and Sibandi are working on information on the dead and the wounded.