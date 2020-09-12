Two-day Sri Krishna Janmaleelotsava culminates in simple manner

Udupi

On the second day of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Vittal Pindi, which showcases the divine sport engaged in by the Lord when young, was celebrated on Friday. The religious rituals began from morning where pooja was offered to Lord Krishna. The Vittal Pindi rituals began at 3 pm.

The Leelotsava began with a grand procession accompanied by musical instruments and tableaus, in which the clay idol of Lord Krishna was taken in a golden chariot by Sri Ishapriya Teertha Swamiji of Paryaya Admar Math around Car Street. ‘Pattada Devaru’ idol carried out in another chariot.

As per tradition, throughout the procession, ‘Mosaru Kudike’ were held at 12 places during which enthusiastic youngsters called ‘gollas’, dressed in colourful costumes, and broke earthen pots filled with milk and coloured water hanging from tall wooden poles raised around the temple.

The mahamangalarathi was performed before the statue of Lord by paryaya swamijis, who took part in the procession, which ended in front of the Sri Krishna temple. At the end of the procession, the clay idol was immersed in the Madhwa Sarovar adjacent to the temple. The seers and the devotees took holy dip in the pond. There were no cultural and folk events performed due to the Covid guidelines. Only two or three fancy dress up artistes were found in Car Street.

People missed cultural activities like tiger dances, cultural activities, tableaus, and Alare Govinda pyramid performance this time.

Cultural events were held from last two three days at Rajangana but devotees were not allowed.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the district administration did not give permission for public gatherings.

Police had put barricades around the temple’s eight entrances. Amidst heavy down pour, the procession was held without any hindrance.

Ishapriya Theertha Swamiji of Admar Math, Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapur Math,Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji of Palimaru Math, Vidyavallabha Theertha Swamiji of Kaniyur Math and Vidyarajeshwara Theertha Swamiji of Palimaru Math participated in procession.