Two cows explode coming in contact with crude bombs

In a bizarre but gruesome incident, two cows exploded after coming in contact with crude bombs those poachers had put in the fields near Kanakapura Road, to capture wild boars. The two boar poachers were picked up by the police, who are now in the process of defusing the crude bombs.

The poachers had covered the crude bombs in dough mixed with meat and scattered them in the fields which were frequented by boars. Unfortunately, two cows entered the field and came in contact with the bombs as they tried to eat them, thinking they were fodder. Police have registered a case under the Explosives Act.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon and the police took the two suspects into custody on Tuesday. The accused had reportedly thrown the crude bombs in the fields spanning more than five acres at Uyyamballi on Kanakapura Road near Sangama and Mekedatu. The owners of the cows filed criminal complaints against the accused after the death of their cattle.

“I had taken my cows to my fields to graze. I was resting under a tree, when I heard the sound of a big explosion. I ran towards the source of the sound and saw one of my cows was bleeding and its face had been ripped apart. There was a crude bomb in its mouth and it was certain that the wild boar poachers had thrown the bombs in the fields. There are plenty of wild boars in the area which keep destroying the fields and poachers hunt wild boars in this area,” Kalire Gowda, the owner of one of the cows told Mirror.

When news of the explosion spread in the area, locals found out that another cow had also died after eating a crude bomb just a few metres away. The cattle owners then reported the matter to the police. The police have advised the land owners to be careful while walking through the fields as the crude bombs scattered by the poachers may still be there. “We picked up the two suspects from Nayankanahalli and another village and took them to the fields where the explosions had happened. They defused a few crude bombs that had been scattered in the fields. They are a part of a gang of poachers

who hunt wild boars. They claim to have been hunting wild boars using the crude bombs for the last five to six months. The accused would make their own crude bombs using gun powder,” said a police officer.

The police have launched search operations for the rest of the gang. The accused claim they hunted wild boars for their skin and meat. They also claim that they were selling the meat to the villagers. The Sathnoor police in Kanakapura Circle have registered a case.