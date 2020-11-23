Two cops, four others raid jewellery shop, steal gold – Seven held, one absconding

A jewellery shop in Bengaluru was invaded by six men who arrived at the scene in the guise of police officials. Investigations into the matter revealed that from the men who have been accused of the robbery, two of them were real police officials from the Halasuru Gate Police Station.

Following which, the police on Sunday arrested Halasuru Gate police constable Ashoka (29). Meanwhile, the other police personnel Chowdegowda is on the run. The police also arrested Mohammed Sheikh (34), Jeetu Adak, Sooraj Yadav (25), Syed Fairoz (33), Nadeem Pasha (32) and Sandeep (25), who raided the shop disguised as police officers.

The events unfolded on November 15, when a gang of six men dressed in police attire got out of a car and entered a workshop in Tigalarapet owned by a man identified as Karthik. The Halasuru Gate Police said that the men told the workers at Karthik’s shop that he was operating illegally and forced them to leave the shop. The accused reportedly asked the shop owner Karthik to produce his trade licence while being aware of the fact that he did not possess one. Consequently, the men ransacked the shop and made away with 825 gms of gold under the pretext of seizing it as evidence.

Karthik filed a complaint with the police the same evening. From the CCTV footage obtained from shops on the same road, investigators were able to track the license plate number of the car in which the six accused had arrived. As per police, the car was sold six times in the past and is currently in the name of Mohammed Sheikh, who was arrested from Annasandrapalya on Sunday morning. His arrest revealed that two of the six people who stole the gold from Karthik were police constables.

Police investigations stated that Jeetu Adak and his son Sooraj who were also goldsmiths operate a jewellery shop in the same building as Karthik. Jeetu Adak, the owner of the building had rented a portion to Karthik. Reportedly, the duo began growing envious of Karthik’s flourishing business and approached Nadeem Pasha with a means to ruin Karthik. Knowing that Karthik was running his business without a trade license, Nadeem Pasha proposed that they bring in two police constables and steal jewellery by posing as policemen.

Over seven people have been arrested in the case, while Chowdegowda the police constable is absconding. The Halasuru Gate Police stated that the eight men sold the gold for Rs 30 lac and split it among themselves.