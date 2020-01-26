TVS launched electric scooter in city

Foraying into electric mobility, two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Saturday rolled out its electric scooter for this tech city as part of its contribution to a cleaner environment.

“Our focus on ‘green and connected’ youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform,” TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan said in a statement.

The TVS electric scooter was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari along with others.

TVS iQube is powered by an electric drivetrain, TVS SamrtXconnect Platform and Lithium-ion batteries.

The electric scooter runs on 4.4 kW electric motor, reaching the highest speed of 78 km per hour with a range of 75 km on a full charge.

According to the automobile company, TVS iQube reaches a speed of 0-40 km per hour in 4.2 seconds.

New-age features include TFT cluster, TVS iQube app, geo-fencing, remote battery charge status, last park location, incoming call and message alerts, among others.